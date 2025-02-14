25 candidates in fray for MLC poll

GUNTUR: Following the withdrawal of nominations, 25 candidates remain in the fray for the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency Legislative Council elections. District Collector and Returning Officer S Nagalakshmi reminded all candidates that they must follow the Election Commission’s code of conduct for campaign activities and polling processes.

On Thursday, a video conference was held at the Collectorate where Nagalakshmi addressed candidates and their representatives. The Election Commission has finalised the ballot paper arrangement, assigning serial numbers to candidates in alphabetical order.

The electoral rolls for the elections will be provided free of charge to recognised political parties, while registered parties and independent candidates will need to pay Rs 1 per page for printed copies. A soft copy on a CD is available for Rs 100. Booth-level officials will distribute polling booth details to voters, and candidates may also distribute voter slips, which must be printed on plain white paper without party symbols and include only the voter’s name, polling booth, and serial number.