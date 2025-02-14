Acid attack on woman in Andhra; accused arrested within 15 minutes

NELLORE: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was assaulted with acid and a knife by a man at her house in Pyarampalle, Gurramkonda mandal of Annamayya district, on Friday. The attack occurred while the victim's parents were away from home.

According to reports, the victim, identified as Gauthami, a resident of Pyarampalle in Gurramkonda Mandal, had recently completed her degree and was running a beauty parlour in Madanapalle. She was set to marry Srikanth from Pileru on April 29.

The accused identified as Ganesh, a resident of Ammacheruvumitta, had allegedly been harassing her in the name of love for the past few days.

On Friday, he entered Gauthami’s house, attacked her with a knife on the head, and then poured acid on her face before fleeing.

Family members immediately rushed her to Madanapalle government hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment. The state government has arranged for her to transfer to Bengaluru for advanced medical care.

Responding swiftly, the police arrested Ganesh within 15 minutes of the incident.

Transport and Youth Affairs Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy condemned the attack, emphasising that strict action would be taken against acid attackers. He visited the victim at the hospital along with local MLA Shahjahan Basha, Superintendent of Police V. Vidya Sagar Naidu, and TDP in-charge Jayachandra Reddy.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh also inquired about Gauthami’s health and assured that the government would bear all medical expenses. The Gurramkonda police have registered a case and are investigating it.

Police suspect that the accused attacked the victim upon learning about her marriage.