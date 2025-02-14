APTDC set to revive Tirumala darshan package

VIJAYAWADA: Pilgrims visiting Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara will soon benefit from a revived darshan package offered by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

This follows a request by APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, who raised concerns during a review meeting on tourism.

In response, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu instructed the immediate revival of the Tirumala Darshan package, originally introduced in collaboration with the TTD.

Balaji highlighted that the package had been discontinued due to irregularities under the previous YSRCP regime, resulting in revenue losses for APTDC.

The revival will focus on hassle-free darshan, enhanced services for pilgrims, transparent implementation, online booking, and special transport facilities, aimed at boosting both convenience and revenue.