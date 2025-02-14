BPCL refinery project in Andhra progressing at a brisk pace

NELLORE: The setting up of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) refinery at Ramayapatnam is progressing at a brisk pace with land acquisition and project planning moving forward swiftly. The refinery, with a proposed investment of Rs 95,000 crore, requires 6,000 acres of land, and officials have initiated steps to acquire an additional 10,000 acres to support future expansion.

As part of the process, the State government has issued a declaration for acquiring 677.49 acres at Chevuru village. The move signals the State’s commitment to fast-tracking industrial growth in the region.

Recently Industries and Commerce Secretary N Yuvraj and District Collector O Anand inspected land near Ramayapatnam Port, assessing potential sites for port-based industries. The team visited Alagayapalem, where they reviewed agricultural lands, and Karedu lake irrigation capacity. During the inspection, Yuvraj enquired whether the lake was rain-fed or linked to an irrigation project. The officials then proceeded to Chennayapalem before heading to Ramayapatnam Port, where they reviewed the Indosol Solar Energy Plant progress.

Yuvraj went round the plant, discussing its progress with company representatives.

The survey continued in Tenkayachetlapalem, where the Collector provided land details using maps, highlighting government and private land availability in Nellore district. Later, they visited Sarvayapalem and Anemadugu villages in Kavali Rural Panchayat, where land has been allocated for industries.

“We are evaluating potential locations for industrial expansion, ensuring that the required land is available for upcoming projects. The Ramayapatnam Port will play a crucial role in boosting industrial development in the region,” said a senior official.

The government is also accelerating plans for a mega industrial hub in Kavali, a move expected to strengthen Nellore’s industrial landscape. The development, linked to the Ramayapatnam Port, is designed to attract major industries and international investors, positioning the region as a strategic economic zone on the east coast.