Ex-Dy CM Alla Nani joins TDP in CM Naidu’s presence

Naidu offered the TDP scarf to Alla Nani, and welcomed him into the party fold.
Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) into the party fold at Undavalli on Thursday
Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu welcomes Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) into the party fold at Undavalli on Thursday (Photo | Express)
Express News Service
VIJAYAWADA: Former Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) joined the TDP in the presence of Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli on Thursday. Naidu offered the TDP scarf to Alla Nani, and welcomed him into the party fold.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, Eluru district unit president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu, Minister for Housing Kolusu Parthasarathy, Eluru MLA Badeti Chanti, TDP senior leader Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao and others were present on the occasion.

