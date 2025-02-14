Kotappakonda gears up for Shivaratri festival

GUNTUR: Guntur Range Inspector General (IG) Sarvashrestha Tripathi and Palnadu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao inspected security preparations at Kotappakonda on Thursday ahead of the Maha Shivaratri festival on February 26.

During the visit, the IG instructed officials to ensure foolproof security and efficient crowd management as thousands of devotees are expected at the pilgrimage site.

Later, Tripathi chaired a review meeting with police officers, highlighting the importance of learning from past traffic challenges. He directed officials to coordinate with the Roads and Buildings Department to widen roads and repair minor bridges and culverts.

He advised temple authorities to install fencing around the hilltop temple to enhance safety.