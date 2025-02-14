NDA no-confidence motion against Guntur Mayor likely

GUNTUR: The political landscape of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is set for a major shake-up as coalition party corporators prepare to initiate a no-confidence motion against Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu. This move follows the coalition’s decisive victory in the recent GMC Standing Committee elections.
As per municipal regulations, a no-confidence motion against the mayor can only be introduced after the incumbent completes four years in office. Mayor Manohar Naidu will reach this milestone on February 17, allowing the coalition to proceed with its plan.
To initiate the process, TDP corporators must submit a notice of the motion to District Collector S. Nagalakshmi. The motion must also be communicated to the State Election Commission (SEC), which will then mandate a special council meeting to discuss the matter.
The GMC consists of 56 elected corporators and seven ex-officio members, bringing the total council strength to 63. The TDP currently has 29 corporators, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) holds 23. Additionally, the TDP has three MLAs and one MP serving as ex-officio members, raising its strength to 37. YSRCP, on the other hand, has two ex-officio members, giving it a total of 25 members in the council.
To move the no-confidence motion, at least 32 corporators must sign the notice. Once the motion is tabled, at least two-thirds of the total council members—42 out of 63—must be present at the meeting. The voting process requires the support of at least 42 corporators for the motion to pass. The TDP-JSP alliance, which already commands a strength of 37, is confident of securing additional support from disgruntled YSRCP corporators to meet the required majority.
Amid these developments, discussions are also underway regarding a potential leadership change. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar recently held a meeting with TDP MLAs and GMC corporators to strategize on the mayoral transition. During the meeting, senior TDP leader Kovelamudi Ravindra was reportedly suggested as the coalition’s preferred candidate for the mayor’s post.
While some corporators have expressed support for Ravindra’s nomination, others have raised objections. Given the differences in opinion, the matter is likely to be escalated to Minister Nara Lokesh, with corporators expected to abide by the party high command’s decision. With political maneuvering intensifying, all eyes are now on the GMC as February 17 approaches.
The fate of Mayor Manohar Naidu and the city’s leadership hangs in the balance, with the outcome of the no-confidence motion set to determine the next course of action.