NDA no-confidence motion against Guntur Mayor likely

GUNTUR: The political landscape of the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) is set for a major shake-up as coalition party corporators prepare to initiate a no-confidence motion against Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu. This move follows the coalition’s decisive victory in the recent GMC Standing Committee elections.

As per municipal regulations, a no-confidence motion against the mayor can only be introduced after the incumbent completes four years in office. Mayor Manohar Naidu will reach this milestone on February 17, allowing the coalition to proceed with its plan.

To initiate the process, TDP corporators must submit a notice of the motion to District Collector S. Nagalakshmi. The motion must also be communicated to the State Election Commission (SEC), which will then mandate a special council meeting to discuss the matter.

The GMC consists of 56 elected corporators and seven ex-officio members, bringing the total council strength to 63. The TDP currently has 29 corporators, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) holds 23. Additionally, the TDP has three MLAs and one MP serving as ex-officio members, raising its strength to 37. YSRCP, on the other hand, has two ex-officio members, giving it a total of 25 members in the council.