Steps taken to combat bird flu in Andhra: Minister Atchannaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture and Allied Sectors K Atchannaidu has asserted that there is no need for panic as the State government is making every effort to combat bird flu.

Speaking to mediapersons on Thursday, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took stock of the situation, and consulted experts at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases Lab, Bhopal, and Animal Husbandry Secretary.

A team of experts have already visited the State. A Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry will visit the State on Friday. There is no need for any apprehensions over consumption of boiled eggs or chicken, he said.

Atchannaidu urged the people not to be influenced by false propaganda on social media platforms, and get panicked. Stern action will be taken against those who spread rumours and create apprehensions about bird flu, he warned.

As part of measures to curb the spread of bird flu, the government has identified five poultries in Eluru, West Godavari and Krishna districts, and they have been declared bio-security zones and quarantined. “The Centre has already issued guidelines to contain the spread of bird flu, and the same is being followed. All precautionary measures are being taken to check the virus spread. Already, 14,000 chicks have been culled, and another 1.4 lakh chicks will be culled soon,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand took stock of the situation with District Collectors and senior officials in virtual mode. The guidelines issued by the Centre have been sent to the Collectors to curb the spread of bird flu. As per the guidelines, the 1 km radius of the infected area needs to be declared a red zone, and the movement and feeding of animals to be restricted. Transportation of chicks should be checked. The Animal Husbandry officials should closely monitor the situation, he said.