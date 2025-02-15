17 Guillain-Barre Syndrome patients under treatment at government hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/ GUNTUR : Seventeen patients diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) are currently receiving treatment at Government General Hospitals (GGHs) across the State, including five at the Guntur GGH, where two patients were recently discharged.

The patients hail from various regions, including Giddalur, Narasaraopet, Konaseema, Palnadu and Guntur districts. The Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department reports that 10 to 15 GBS cases requiring intensive care are treated a month on average at major hospitals, including KGH Visakhapatnam, GGH Kakinada, GGH Guntur, and GGH Kurnool. These hospitals provide immunoglobulin treatment for severe cases.

The cost of a five-day immunoglobulin course ranges from Rs 2 lakh to `3 lakh but is covered under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva for eligible patients. Officials have assured that there is no clustering of cases in any specific village or urban ward, dismissing concerns of a localised outbreak.

The MD, APMSIDC, has been instructed to ensure the availability of immunoglobulin at Central Drug Stores statewide. Five additional patients have been admitted to GGH Guntur. Among the recovered patients, Kola Mercy (19) and G Sreshta (7) have been discharged after receiving immunoglobulin injections.

Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu, and Director of Medical Education Dr DSVL Narasimham visited the hospital, interacting with patients and reviewing treatment.

A detailed discussion on GBS was conducted with neurology specialists.

Health Department ISSUES advisory

Dos

Seek medical help for muscle weakness, numbness or movement difficulties

Follow prescribed immunotherapy and supportive care if diagnosed with GBS

Hospitals are advised to provide physical and respiratory therapy for recovery

Government hospitals maintain adequate immunoglobulin stocks for timely treatment

Don’ts

No panic GBS is not contagious and does not affect the brain or spinal cord

Avoid self-medication Consult a neurologist for proper treatment

Stop misinformation Most cases recover with appropriate care

80% of patients recover with mild symptoms, while 10-15% may require ICU care