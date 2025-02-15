Actor Manchu Manoj accuses MBU bouncers of extortion

TIRUPATI: Actor Manoj Manchu, son of veteran actor Mohan Babu, inspected the F5 restaurant, which was allegedly vandalised by bouncers linked to Mohan Babu University (MBU).

Manoj accused these bouncers of extorting money from local businesses through threats and violence. He claimed they were involved in alcohol consumption and disturbances. Alleging the destruction of proof, he mentioned the removal of CCTV cameras. He called forChandragiri MLA Nani’s support and urged for action.