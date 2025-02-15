Andhra University students isolate endometrial stem cells from menstrual waste

VISAKHAPATNAM: Postgraduate students from the Department of Biotechnology at Andhra University’s (AU) College of Science and Technology have made significant progress in stem cell research by isolating endometrial stem cells from menstrual waste and printing them into a three-dimensional (3D) shape.

They conducted the research under the supervision of Dr Ravikiran Yedidi at the Center for Advanced-Applied Biological Sciences & Entrepreneurship (TCABS-E) Laboratories.

This marks a notable step in biomedical research and regenerative medicine. Final-year MSc Biotechnology students Mythili Akella and Indu Singupuram carried out the research, demonstrating the potential of utilising biological waste for medical applications.

The isolated stem cells were used to print structured 3D shapes, which could be further developed into organoids and, in the future, full-fledged organs for medical implantation. The research aligns with ongoing global efforts to explore 3D bioprinting for organ regeneration, particularly for patients requiring organ transplants.

Yedidi said, “Our next goal is to 3D print a human pancreas that could be implanted in people with diabetes,” highlighting the long-term vision of the project. The ability to print human organs using patient-derived stem cells is seen as a potential breakthrough in addressing organ shortages and reducing transplant rejection risks.

This is not the first time students from the department have contributed to innovative research. Last summer, Mythili along with fellow students Balarohitha Sundaram and Lekhana Akula, filed for three patents related to edible insulin and nutraceutical formulations for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) treatment.

Vice-Chancellor G Sasibhushana Rao and Registrar EN Dhanamjaya Rao noted that the research aligns well with AU’s commitment to scientific advancements, especially as the institution prepares to celebrate its centenary. The university administration expressed its support for further research in the field, recognising the potential benefits of biotechnology in healthcare.