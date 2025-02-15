Kadapa gets NITI Aayog performing district award

KADAPA: YSR Kadapa has been selected as one of the best performing aspirational districts by NITI Aayog, and it will receive Rs 3 crore cash award from the Union Government.

Revealing this here on Friday, District Collector Sridhar Cherukuri said Kadapa was selected for its outstanding performance in economic empowerment and skill development until February 2024.

Among 112 aspirational districts across the country, 36 got the prestigious award with Kadapa being one among them.

The district got the recognition for promoting financial literacy and digital transactions, expanding banking access, and implementing extensive skill development programmes.

The Collector’s proactive approach and the administration’s commitment to development have enabled Kadapa to get the award.

Additionally, the effective implementation of schemes and innovative strategies for social and economic uplift of marginalised sections have also contributed to its success. Under the aegis of Sridhar, the district administration has emphasized boosting economic growth, expanding skill development initiatives, and creating better employment opportunities.

The Rs 3 crore incentive will be utilised to generate employment, support young entrepreneurs and startups, and encourage innovation for sustainable livelihood.

NITI Aayog award marks a milestone in the district’s economic progress, serving as an inspiration for future initiatives aimed at inclusive and sustainable development, the Collector added.