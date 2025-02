ONGOLE: In a chilling discovery on Friday, the body parts of K Shyam Kumar (35) were found stuffed in three gunny bags in a local irrigation canal in Cumbham town of Prakasam district.

The deceased, a liquor addict, was reportedly abusive toward neighbours. Police suspect his family members were involved and several suspects are in custody.

Sources suggest the murder may have been committed by family members due to Shyam Kumar’s abusive behaviour.