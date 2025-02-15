Mobile deposit dispute: Annavaram temple counter contractor fined RS 5 lakh for overcharging devotees

KAKINADA : The Kakinada District Consumer Forum Court imposed a fine of over Rs 5 lakh on the contractor managing the mobile phone deposit counter at the Sri Veera Venkata Sathyanarayana Swamy Vari Devasthanam in Annavaram.

Jalligampala Lakshminarayana, a lawyer from Kakinada, lodged a complaint with the Consumer Forum after being overcharged for depositing his phone at the counter. On November 3, 2024, Lakshminarayana visited a temple and, after offering prayers, went to retrieve his mobile.

When the staff requested Rs 10 for phone deposit, he questioned the lack of signage regarding charges, leading to an altercation. On December 4, 2024, the lawyer filed a complaint with the Kakinada District Consumer Forum. Investigation revealed the contractor was only authorized to charge Rs 5. The Forum ordered the contractor to pay a Rs 5 lakh fine to the temple and compensate the lawyer with Rs 15,000 for mental anguish and Rs 5,000 for legal fees.