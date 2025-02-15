Piduguralla bypoll: YSRCP accuses TDP of resorting to illegal activities

GUNTUR: Former YSRCP MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy has accused the TDP of lawlessness in the run-up to the Piduguralla municipal by-election, scheduled for February 17. Speaking to the media on Friday, he alleged that YSRCP councillors were being intimidated and kidnapped to manipulate the election outcome, with the police allegedly aiding these unlawful activities.

In the 2019 municipal elections, YSRCP won all 33 municipal wards in Piduguralla. However, following the death of Vice Chairman Mukkanti last year, the position remained vacant, prompting the by-election. Despite holding 32 out of 33 councillor positions, with one defection to TDP, YSRCP claims that the TDP is using unfair means to disrupt the election process.

Mahesh recalled that a previous Vice Chairman election was postponed under suspicious circumstances, with YSRCP councillors allegedly prevented from attending due to kidnappings facilitated by the police. Now, ahead of the upcoming by-election, YSRCP alleges that the threats, kidnappings, and attacks against their councillors have resumed, with TDP leaders and police officials allegedly involved.

YSRCP leaders have condemned these actions and called for urgent intervention to ensure a free and fair election. They have urged higher authorities to take strict action against those responsible and provide protection to the targeted councillors.