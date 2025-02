NELLORE: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has pledged to transform Andhra Pradesh into a cleaner and greener State and urged citizens to dedicate one day each month to cleanliness.

Speaking at the inauguration of a Material Recovery Facility Centre in Kandukur, he emphasised the importance of waste management, environmental sustainability, and governance reforms.

As part of the Swachh Andhra - Swachh Divas initiative, Naidu visited Dubagunta village in the Kandukur constituency to assess sanitation efforts.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected a soak pit at the residence of Bhimani Harikrishna and inquired about its maintenance. He also visited the home of Gorrepati Susheela to check whether wet and dry waste were being properly segregated.

Naidu highlighted that 85 lakh metric tonnes of waste had accumulated in urban areas and that the municipal department had been tasked with clearing it by October 2.

‘We are working to generate wealth from waste’

He urged people to dedicate one day every month to keeping their surroundings clean, stressing that collective efforts could lead to a better future for the State. “We are working towards recycling waste and generating wealth from it,” he said.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous YSRCP government for imposing taxes on garbage, which he said burdened the people. He reaffirmed his vision for a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Andhra Pradesh, with a commitment to increase greenery by 50 per cent and effectively address citizens’ concerns. Naidu interacted with villagers and listened to their concerns. Bellamkonda Anasuyamma, an elderly villager, showed him his organically grown bananas. Later, Naidu visited a farm near Dubagunta Lake and spoke with women, including Aathinti Govardhani, Sumalatha, Ramadevi, Veena, and Bharathi. Slamming the previous YSRCP government, Naidu criticised its failure to repair roads, stating that they “did not even fill potholes with a handful of soil.”