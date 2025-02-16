Ensure supply of nine-hour quality power to farm sector: CS K Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand conducted a high-level virtual review meeting on Saturday, emphasising the need for collective efforts to ensure nine hours of free power for agriculture and an uninterrupted 24x7 power supply for all consumers as electricity demand rises ahead of summer.

He reviewed ongoing power projects, renewable energy plans, and smart meter installations while directing officials to expedite agricultural connections and strengthen power infrastructure.

The government has sanctioned 40,000 new agricultural connections, of which 12,846 have been released. He instructed officials to accelerate the release of the remaining connections. He urged APTRANSCO, APGENCO, DISCOMs, and other power entities to fast-track project execution while maintaining reliability and efficiency.

He projected that peak power demand in summer will reach around 13,700 megawatts, with daily electricity consumption expected to hit 260 million units. He stressed the importance of APGENCO generating a major portion of the required power, assuring the State support in coal procurement and transportation. He also advised power procurement through swap agreements, Independent Power Producers, and short-term purchases to minimise the burden on consumers.

On renewable energy, Vijayanand highlighted the State’s commitment to adding 72.6 GW of renewable capacity over six years, including 40 GW of solar, 20 GW of wind, 12 GW of pumped storage, and 0.6 GW of bio-energy.