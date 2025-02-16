Minister Lokesh appreciates NTR Trust for its commitment to social service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for IT Nara Lokesh lauded the NTR Trust for its unwavering commitment to social service at its 28th-anniversary celebrations.

Addressing the gathering at ‘Euphoria Musical Night’ held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday, he emphasised that the trust embodies hope, reliability, and service, inspired by the legacy of NT Rama Rao, and the vision of N Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneswari.

Lokesh extended his gratitude to donors, highlighting that every contribution helps save lives. Established in 1997, the NTR Trust has undertaken significant welfare activities in education, healthcare, self-employment, and disaster relief in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The trust has played a crucial role in assisting thalassemia patients, providing them with free blood.

The trust also runs mobile health clinics and provides free education to 2,020 orphans. He expressed appreciation for the trust’s leadership and reiterated its commitment to selfless service, hoping its mission continues for generations.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu lauded the efforts of Bhuvaneswari, who inherited the talent from her father to successfully run Heritage and NTR Memorial Trust. He hailed the efforts of every member of the trust to help thalassemia patients.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan commended the NTR Trust for its commitment to selfless service, emphasising that true devotion lies in serving the poor and needy people.

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna said the trust continues to fulfil NTR’s vision of social service.

He highlighted the recent inauguration of a paediatric oncology ward at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.