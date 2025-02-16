Special teams search Vamsi’s house in Hyderabad for mobiles

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu on Saturday constituted two special teams to probe the case against former Gannavaram MLA and senior YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan.

The special teams will collect crucial information such as seizing mobile phones used by Vamsi, the prime accused in the case, call data records, and CCTV footage from the court complex, residences of the other accused in the case.

The two teams reportedly carried out searches at Vamsi’s house at Gachibowli in Hyderabad to seize his mobile phones and other electronic devices. With the help of their Raidurgam counterparts, Patamata police conducted a thorough search at Vamsi’s house where they could not find any phones and electronic devices.

“We have evidence that Vamsi is the mastermind behind the abduction of Mudunuri Satyavardhan. After getting confirmed with the digital evidence, a case was registered and Vamsi was arrested. More facts will tumble out pertaining to the case soon,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

It may be recalled that Patamata police registered a case against Vamsi and others following a complaint lodged by Mudunuri Kiran, brother of Satyavardhan, who is an eyewitness and complainant of Gannavaram TDP office attack that took place on February 20, 2023. Vamsi, along with four other accused, were arrested on Thursday.

After being sent to 14-day judicial remand, the accused are lodged in Vijayawada district jail. On Saturday morning, Vamsi’s wife Pankaja Sri met him in Vijayawada jail, and she alleged that her husband was facing threat in jail.

Speaking to mediapersons, she accused the TDP-led NDA government of implementing the ‘Red Book Constitution’, and foisting false cases against its political opponents.

“My husband is suffering from breathing and spinal cord problems, and is denied medical aid in the jail. As many as 60 CCTV cameras have been installed in his barrack. He is denied the right to get medical aid,” she charged.

On the other hand, Vamsi’s counsel filed a petition in the court seeking 164 of CrPC notice to record the statements of complainant Satyavardhan, alleging that police violated the standard procedure in the arrest.