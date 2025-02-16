‘Speed up registration of ryots for unique IDs’, says CS B Rajasekhar

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture and Allied Sectors) B Rajasekhar has underlined the need to increase the daily registration of farmers in the Farmer Registry to get unique IDs. At present, on an average 2 lakh farmers are registering daily.

In view of the deadline set for the completion of the process and to submit a report to the Centre for special claim, Rajasekhar held a video conference with officials on Saturday, and emphasised the need for better inter-departmental coordination to achieve the target. Revenue officials have been directed to clear the pending records.

Starting from the financial year 2025-26, farmers must register in the Farmer Registry and obtain a unique ID to avail benefits under government schemes like PM Kisan - Annadata Sukhibhava, Interest-Free Loans, and Crop Insurance. Officials have been instructed to prioritise PM Kisan beneficiaries’ registration. Joint Collectors will oversee the process to meet targets. Addressing technical issues, authorities contacted Delhi officials, assuring that problems will be resolved by Monday.