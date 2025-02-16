Sub-registrar offices to get new queue system in Andhra

GUNTUR: The State government has decided to implement a Dynamic Queue Management System in all sub-registrar offices across the State. The initiative aims to reduce congestion, improve efficiency, and provide a seamless experience for citizens availing registration services. Orders for its implementation have already been issued, and the system is expected to be operational from the first week of April.
The primary objective of this system is to address the issue of overcrowding in registration offices, which often witness heavy footfall, especially on auspicious days when a large number of people visit for property and marriage registrations. With the new system in place, citizens will have the flexibility to book their appointment slots in advance, allowing them to plan their visits efficiently and avoid long waiting times at registration offices.
The new system will function through an online data entry and appointment booking mechanism. Citizens can complete data entry and document preparation through the Registration and Stamps Department’s web portal or mobile application.
Slot booking to be free, Rs 100 to be charged for cancellation
After submitting details, an application ID is generated, which serves as a reference for paying duties online and booking a slot at the registration office.
They can select the required service, such as document or marriage registration, and receive a unique digital token with a QR code for verification. Each token will be linked to a unique QR code, which will be assigned to the respective sub-registrar office, ensuring a structured and transparent process. This system will not only reduce manual workload, but also enhance accountability and minimise delays in service delivery.
For registrations on public holidays, slots must be booked by 5:00 pm on the previous working day. This facility will be initially available at district headquarters and will be expanded based on demand. A holiday registration fee of Rs 5,000 will be applicable.
The government has clarified that the slot booking process will be free of charge. However, if a citizen cancels a booked slot, a fee of Rs 100 will be levied. In cases where the appointment timing needs to be changed, a rescheduling fee of Rs 200 will apply. To ensure the smooth execution of appointments, citizens must upload all necessary documents online and pay the required fees at least a day before the scheduled appointment. Under the Anywhere Registration System, uploaded documents will be digitally verified and approved before the appointment. This process is expected to eliminate paperwork-related delays and create a more efficient workflow at sub-registrar offices.
Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia has instructed Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations, M Hari Narayana, to oversee its execution. Speaking to TNIE, Hari Narayana said the State government has issued Government Order (GO) 47, and technical preparations are in progress to launch the system successfully.