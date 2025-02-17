BEE Indo-German energy summit on February 20, 21

VIJAYAWADA: The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, in collaboration with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), will host the BEE–Indo German Energy Programme Partnership National Summit on February 20 and 21 in Vijayawada.

The event aims to strengthen energy conservation efforts by empowering State Designated Agencies (SDAs). Srikanth Nagulapally, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power and Director General, BEE, formally invited Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, who also chairs the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), to deliver the inaugural address. Vijayanand welcomed the opportunity, reaffirming the State’s commitment to improving power distribution companies’ (DISCOMs) financial stability through Central schemes to promote renewable energy adoption and reduce operational costs. Ahead of the summit, BEE Secretary Milind Deora and Director Abhishek Sharma reviewed event preparations with APSECM officials.

On the occasion, the CS released a report on the impact of BEE Star Rated Appliances, prepared by A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser, Southern States/UTs, BEE.