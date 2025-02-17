Ensure NDA win in MLC polls: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday issued clear directions to leaders of the National Democratic Alliance to unitedly work for the victory of NDA candidates in the MLC elections.

Holding a teleconference with Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other NDA leaders of the erstwhile combined Guntur and Krishna and East and West Godavari districts, Naidu said every election is a test for the TDP-JSP-BJP combine, and NDA candidates should emerge victorious in all the polls. NDA leaders should work in close coordination with the party cadre at the grassroots to ensure the victory of NDA candidates in the MLC polls, he stressed.

“People have reposed immense faith in the NDA. We have been striving hard to meet their expectations. We have launched several development programmes and welfare schemes, besides bringing the systems back on track in the last eight months. Also, we have brought in noticeable transformation in the governance,” he said.

Efforts are being made to provide employment opportunities to the youth by attracting huge investments, highlighting ‘Brand AP. A confidence has been created among industrialists to invest in the State in a big way. MoUs have been signed with several industrialists for Rs 7 lakh crore investments. Over four lakh jobs can be created with these investments, the Chief Minister explained.

He mentioned that Skill Development Centres are being set up across the State with the sole aim of creating jobs. Enhanced social security pensions are being paid to 64 lakh beneficiaries every month.

Mega DSC notification will soon be issued to fill 16,347 vacant teacher posts. A total of Rs 780 crore fee-reimbursement dues kept pending by the previous regime, have also been cleared. Salaries to government employees and pensioners are being paid on the first of every month, he highlighted.

The NDA government has taken up all these welfare and development initiatives in a short span of eight months. NDA leaders should highlight the achievements of the coalition government during the MLC election campaign to win the trust of people, the TDP supremo said.

As the MLC elections are scheduled for February 27, the NDA leaders should leave no stone unturned to ensure the victory of the party candidates. The winning margin of NDA candidates should go up further, compared to the general elections, Naidu said.