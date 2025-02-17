Fruit vendor stabbed to death in Tenali

GUNTUR: A fruit vendor was brutally attacked and killed in broad daylight in Tenali town on Sunday, sending shockwaves through the community. Sheikh Rabbani, who sold fruits near Donka Road, was stabbed by Sheikh Ghouse Baaji alias Bade. Despite being rushed to the Tenali Government Hospital, Rabbani succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to police, Rabbani, a resident of Chinaravuru, was embroiled in a family dispute that led to his murder. His niece, Kareema, was married to Ghouse Baaji from Pinapadu, but the couple frequently fought. On Sunday, Ghouse Baaji, along with acquaintances from Hyderabad, tried to convince Kareema to return to her marital home. When Rabbani intervened, Ghouse Baaji reportedly became enraged and sought revenge.

That evening, as Rabbani was having tea at a local stall, Ghouse Baaji attacked him with a knife. Locals rushed him to the hospital, but he died during treatment.

The Tenali Three-Town Police have registered a case.