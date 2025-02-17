JSP corporator alleges Rs 700 crore nala tax evasion in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Jana Sena corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav has alleged large scale evasion of nala tax in Visakhapatnam, stating that tax dues amounting to Rs 700 crore remain unpaid across the district.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, he claimed that YSRCP leaders were responsible for defaults during the previous government, and accused officials of continuing to favour them even under the current NDA dispensation.

He alleged that former MP MVV Satyanarayana had defaulted on a substantial amount of nala tax. As per regulations, the GVMC should not issue building permits or occupancy certificates unless the tax is paid. However, he alleged that these rules were disregarded, and certificates were issued despite pending dues.

Additionally, he pointed out that within VMRDA limits, several layouts were approved without the required nala tax payments. Highlighting the extent of tax evasion, Murthy said in Visakhapatnam revenue division alone, pending nala tax amounts to Rs 100 crore.

He claimed that in Gajuwaka, a scam of Rs 64 crore took place, while Pendurthi has Rs 43.77 crore in outstanding dues. “In Bheemili revenue division, Anandapuram accounts for Rs 88.71 crore in unpaid tax, Bheemili Rs 204.18 crore, Visakhapatnam Rural Rs 307.47 crore, and Padmanabham Rs 2.66 crore,” he explained.

Murthy urged the government to consider the scale of the scam beyond Visakhapatnam, questioning how much nala tax might have been evaded across the State. He demanded a full-fledged probe by a special task force committee led by a senior IAS officer. He also said he would be writing to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, seeking action on the matter.