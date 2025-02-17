Mydukur TDP MLA Putta Sudhakar Yadav issues ultimatum to corrupt officials

KADAPA: Mydukur TDP MLA Putta Sudhakar Yadav has issued a stern warning to corrupt officials, stating that he will complain to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against them, if they fail to mend their ways.

Addressing the media at the TDP office in Mydukur on Sunday, Yadav revealed that he received numerous complaints from the people regarding corruption in government offices in the constituency.

However, he acknowledged that while some officials were discharging their duties honestly, a few others had indulged in corruption. “Officials should lead a comfortable life with their legitimate salaries instead of resorting to corruption,” he remarked.

Yadav made it clear that he will not tolerate corruption in his constituency, and asked officials of all the departments to discharge their duties honestly and efficiently.

“I have become an MLA to strive for the welfare of the people, not to encourage corruption. Officials should be upright, and maintain integrity as their misconduct tarnishes the government’s reputation,” he said.

The MLA also directed ration shop dealers to ensure the full supply of rice and other essential commodities to beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System, warning that failure to comply with the norms would result in the cancellation of their dealership.