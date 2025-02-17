No new cases of bird flu in past two days: Official

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAHMUNDRY: With the Animal Husbandry Department intensifying biosecurity measures in poultry farms, State officials have reported a decline in new cases of Avian Influenza (bird flu).

According to Dr Damodhar Naidu from the State Animal Husbandry Department, no new cases have been reported in the past two days. With rising temperatures expected to curb the virus spread, officials remain confident that the situation is stabilising.

He said 100% culling of poultry has been completed in six infected farms located in Velpuru (West Godavari), Kanuru Agraharam (East Godavari), Badampudi (Eluru), and Gampalagudem (Krishna district). Ducks in an infected farm in Kurnool were also culled.

In the past few days, over 1.90 lakh hens were culled. Naidu confirmed that all 40 workers at these farms have tested negative for bird flu, assuring the public that there is no evidence of human transmission.

‘Cooked chicken & boiled eggs are totally safe’

Reassuring the public that the risk of further infection has been mitigated, Dr Naidu emphasised that consuming properly cooked chicken and boiled eggs are completely safe to consume.

Poor hygiene contributes to spread of bird flu

On Sunday, Dairy Development Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar visited affected farms in Badampudi (Eluru district) and Velpuru (West Godavari district). He emphasised the importance of sanitation and poultry management practices. Speaking at a press conference in Bhimavaram, alongside West Godavari District Collector C Nagarani, Rajasekhar said the lack of proper sanitation is a key factor contributing to the spread of bird flu.

He explained that the infection spreads through saliva, nasal secretions, and feces, which can contaminate surfaces and infect healthy poultry.

He announced that the department will conduct bi-monthly inspections of poultry farms to review biosecurity measures. He said infected farms will be closed for three months, and will be allowed to reopen only after obtaining a clearance from Animal Husbandry experts.

Additionally, poultry farmers will receive training on disease prevention, feed handling, and sanitation equipment, he added.