Over 7,000 child labourers in Andhra Pradesh rescued in five years
VIJAYAWADA: As many as 7,069 children in the State were rescued from child labour between 2020 and 2024. Of them, 2,245 children were rescued in 2024 alone, marking the highest annual rescue count in recent years, according to data from the Women and Child Welfare Department.
In 2020, 671 children were rescued, while the number rose to 1,028 in 2021. The trend continued upward, with 1,229 children rescued in 2022, followed by a sharp increase to 1,895 in 2023.
The rising number of rescues indicates both the grim prevalence of child labour and the increased enforcement efforts by authorities to combat this social evil.
A district-wise analysis of child rescues in 2024 reveals notable variations, raising both hope and concern. Chittoor district recorded the highest number of child labour rescues with 258 children, followed by Nellore (237), Vizianagaram (226), Srikakulam (214), and NTR (200). These districts have consistently reported high numbers, reflecting both the prevalence of child labour and proactive enforcement efforts.
However, some districts reported minimal or zero rescues, raising concerns about possible under-reporting. Ambedkar Konaseema reported zero rescues, followed by Anakapalli (1), Alluri Sitaram Raju (6), and Parvathipuram (9), suggesting either lower cases of child labour or gaps in enforcement that require closer scrutiny.
The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986, amended in 2016, strictly prohibits the employment of children below 14 years in any occupation and adolescents (14-18 years) in hazardous work. The law mandates stringent penalties for violators, including fines and imprisonment, while also emphasising the rehabilitation and education of rescued children.
Among the 2,246 rescued children, 677 were rehabilitated to help them recover and rebuild their lives. Meanwhile, 1,569 children were successfully reunited with their families. The proactive measures taken by the Women and Child Welfare Department have played a crucial role in ensuring a brighter future for these vulnerable children.
Women and Child Welfare Department Director G Venugopal Reddy said, “Our first priority is to reintegrate rescued child labourers with their families, as family integration helps children grow in a nurturing environment. If the child is an orphan or the parents are incapable, the department, under the directions of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), will shift them to child care institutions,” he said. The department is also focused on providing bridge courses for rescued children to help them adapt to mainstream education and develop essential skills.
“When rescued children are sent to rehabilitation centres, we first provide counselling. Then, in coordination with the Education Department, we offer bridge courses to help them integrate into regular schooling,” Reddy added.
The Women and Child Welfare Department continues to fight tirelessly to ensure that no child is deprived of their right to education, safety, and a future free from exploitation, he asserted.