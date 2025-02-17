Over 7,000 child labourers in Andhra Pradesh rescued in five years

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 7,069 children in the State were rescued from child labour between 2020 and 2024. Of them, 2,245 children were rescued in 2024 alone, marking the highest annual rescue count in recent years, according to data from the Women and Child Welfare Department.

In 2020, 671 children were rescued, while the number rose to 1,028 in 2021. The trend continued upward, with 1,229 children rescued in 2022, followed by a sharp increase to 1,895 in 2023.

The rising number of rescues indicates both the grim prevalence of child labour and the increased enforcement efforts by authorities to combat this social evil.

A district-wise analysis of child rescues in 2024 reveals notable variations, raising both hope and concern. Chittoor district recorded the highest number of child labour rescues with 258 children, followed by Nellore (237), Vizianagaram (226), Srikakulam (214), and NTR (200). These districts have consistently reported high numbers, reflecting both the prevalence of child labour and proactive enforcement efforts.

However, some districts reported minimal or zero rescues, raising concerns about possible under-reporting. Ambedkar Konaseema reported zero rescues, followed by Anakapalli (1), Alluri Sitaram Raju (6), and Parvathipuram (9), suggesting either lower cases of child labour or gaps in enforcement that require closer scrutiny.

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act of 1986, amended in 2016, strictly prohibits the employment of children below 14 years in any occupation and adolescents (14-18 years) in hazardous work. The law mandates stringent penalties for violators, including fines and imprisonment, while also emphasising the rehabilitation and education of rescued children.