SIT shifts focus to ex-Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam EO as part of probe into ghee adulteration

TIRUPATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, shifting focus to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams higher officials and former Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy.

On Day 3 of custody of the four accused in the case, SIT questioned the quartet pertaining to the insider involvement that helped them secure the TTD ghee supply contract despite being ineligible due to the limited ghee production capacity of the dairy. However, SIT has not found direct evidence of ghee adulteration so far.

As part of its investigation, the CBI-led SIT is simultaneously questioning the accused and identifying insider involvement at multiple levels, from senior officials to lower rung staff. It has successfully established links between the accused and some TTD insiders.

To achieve a breakthrough in the case, SIT has now focused on Dharma Reddy. A special team has left Tirupati to track the former EO’s movements as he is believed to be staying in Hyderabad. The officials have sought assistance from their Telangana counterparts to gather relevant information pertaining to the whereabouts of the former EO. A breakthrough in the case is expected within a week.

SIT has so far questioned the individuals linked to tender procedure, transportation of ghee, and materials used in laddu preparation, as part of the probe. A total of 11 individuals, including TTD officials and suppliers, were quizzed.

SIT arrested the four accused (A2 to A5) on February 11. The court granted 5-day custody (February 14 to 18) of the accused to SIT for questioning. With only two days left of the five-day custody given to SIT, the counsel of the accused is planning to file a bail petition in Tirupati court within the next two days.