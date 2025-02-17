Three die as fly ash tanker rams car in Palnadu

GUNTUR: Three people were killed after a fly ash tanker collided with a car on the Addanki-Narketpalli Highway near Pedanemalipuri in Rajupalem mandal of Palnadu district in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Sheikh Nazima (50), Sheikh Noorullah (26), and Sheikh Habibullah (24), all residents of Kothapalli in Maddipadu mandal. Police said the accident occurred when the tanker, coming from the opposite direction, crossed the divider and crashed into the car. “The car was travelling from Hyderabad to Maddipadu in Prakasam district. Three passengers died on the spot,” he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the tanker driver dozed off and entered the wrong lane, leading to the accident. Emergency services rushed to the scene, recovered the bodies, and shifted the injured to a private hospital. The mishap led to heavy traffic congestion, which was cleared by the police. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation.