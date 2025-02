TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to begin compressed biogas (CBG) production in Tirumala in July, using food waste generated by the Mathrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Nithya Anna Prasadam Complex and other TTD-run establishments. The project, which aims to produce 1,500 kg of biogas per day, will address both waste management and energy needs.

The biogas plant, currently under construction at Kakula Thippa, will be capable of processing 50 tonnes of food and wet waste daily. The total cost for establishing the plant is Rs 12 crore, with TTD contributing Rs 5.85 crore and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) providing the remaining Rs 6 crore through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The Central government had assigned IOCL to assess the energy potential from Tirumala’s waste, and it was determined that biogas generation could reach 1,500 kg per day. It is worth noting that the daily gas requirement for TTD institutions in Tirumala is between 3,500 and 4,500 kg.

Tirumala generates thousands of tonnes of wet and dry waste, including legacy waste accumulated over the past 40 years. The Anna Prasadam Complex alone produces 30 tonnes of food waste, five tonnes of leafy waste, and five tonnes of vegetable, fruit, and flower waste.