Andhra: Anantapur Collector flags security issues at CUAP

VIJAYAWADA: Anantapur District Collector Vinod Kumar V assured students of the Central University of Andhra Pradesh (CUAP) that all issues regarding facilities and security would be resolved and urged the protestors to refrain from protests.

On Monday evening, Kumar, accompanied by District Superintendent of Police (SP) P Jagadeesh, visited the university’s Jantuluru campus in Bukkarayasamudram mandal. Following the visit, they conducted separate meetings with students, faculty, and staff to understand the concerns, and also held a press briefing.

Kumar explained that the university was grappling with issues related to inadequate facilities and security concerns, which had been highlighted in the media.

Consequently, he had dispatched officials, including local authorities like the Tahsildar, CI, RDO, and DSP, to address the situation.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and security of female students and assured that immediate actions would be taken to resolve the issues.

Furthermore, he addressed concerns regarding academic facilities and faculty arrangements, promising that necessary steps would be taken to improve them.

Kumar also announced the establishment of a Students’ Grievance Redressal System, which would include faculty, students, and hostel residents.

Vinod Kumar acknowledged the privacy and safety concerns stemming from ongoing construction work at the girls’ hostel, assuring students that work timings would be regulated and key tasks would be completed promptly.

Security audits, including the installation of CCTV cameras with power backup, were already underway.

District SP P Jagadeesh assured that while no formal complaints had been received, any future grievances would be addressed immediately, and a comprehensive security audit would be completed soon.