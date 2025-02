CHITTOOR: The State government has launched a pilot project aimed at enhancing early childhood development by integrating modern technology with Anganwadi centres. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the initiative in Kuppam on October 4, marking the first phase of the programme in Andhra Pradesh.

The project is a collaboration between the Kuppam Area Development Authority and Care N Grow, a private organisation involved in various early childhood development (ECD) settings, to assess and improve children’s physical and mental growth before they turn five.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two entities, establishing a structured and scientific approach to child development. The pilot project aligns with the State government’s objective of strengthening early-stage child development.

Officials are hopeful that the model will be expanded across the State, depending on its success in Kuppam.

Project focuses on 4 key areas to nurture children

The constituency encompasses two Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) projects in Santhipuram and Kuppam, which focus on welfare and development initiatives. A special training session was conducted for teachers in 25 selected Anganwadi centres to enhance their understanding of the programme. As part of the initiative, a mobile application was installed on teachers’ phones to help them update children’s data, assess their physical and mental abilities, and provide appropriate guidance for their development.

The programme focuses on four key areas: cognitive development, which enhances children’s ability to learn and solve problems; emotional growth, which helps children understand and regulate their emotions; social skills, aimed at improving interactions with peers and adults; and physical development, which ensures overall well-being. It recognises that child development extends beyond academics, aiming to nurture children at every stage.

For children aged birth to one year, the initiative focuses on stimulating brain development through music, colours, and sounds. For children aged 1-3 years, it enhances language skills and motor development through play-based learning. By the age of 3-6 years, it prepares them for formal schooling with structured pre-school activities, ensuring a strong foundation for lifelong learning.