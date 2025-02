VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed the Health Department to investigate the reasons behind the occurrence and spread of the rare autoimmune condition and take necessary steps to reduce the number of cases.

Briefing the media after the review meeting, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav reassured the public, stating that there is no need for panic as the situation is under control. Following the death of two people due to GBS, the Health Department has been put on high alert. The situation is being closely monitored, and immunoglobulin injections have been made available. An order has also been placed for additional supplies, he added.

Emphasising that GBS is not a new condition, he highlighted that 301 cases had been reported in 10 of the 17 Government General Hospitals in 2024. Of these, 115 cases were reported in Guntur GGH, 45 each in Kakinada and Vijayawada GGHs, 33 in Kurnool, 28 in Visakhapatnam, and 21 in Nellore. Stating that 43 cases had been reported in January this year, he explained that 17 people are currently undergoing treatment.

The Health Minister clarified that GBS is caused when the immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness and paralytic effects on the lower limbs. He noted that only one or two people out of every one lakh are affected by GBS.

Further, he advised the public to seek treatment if they notice any symptoms. “In fact, 85% of patients recover without the need for any treatment. Only around 15% of those affected require treatment with immunoglobulin injections,” he explained.