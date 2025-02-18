Cops arrest six, seize ganja along with 22 bikes in Andhra

GUNTUR: Guntur district police have arrested six individuals involved in motorcycle thefts and drug trafficking. They seized 22 stolen motorcycles worth approximately Rs 11,00,000 and 24 kilograms of ganja.

Guntur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar revealed that Dammalapati Manikanta (20) and Chintala Padma (30) were arrested for trafficking ganja.

Manikanta, a previous motorcycle thief, had purchased the ganja from Padma and her husband, Chintala Satyanarayana, who remains at large.

In bike theft cases, two suspects, Velivolu Venkateswarlu (34) and Moram Reddy Sita Reddy (38), were arrested, along with habitual offenders Md. Abdul Rasheed (25) and Challa Gopi (27). Venkateswarlu has a history of 38 thefts, while Rasheed and Gopi have numerous prior cases against them.

Several cases has been registered and police launched an investigation.