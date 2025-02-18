Court records statement of victim in Vamsi abduction case in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development, the fourth additional sessions court in Vijayawada on Monday recorded the statement of Mudunuri Satyavardhan, the TDP office computer operator who was allegedly abducted and threatened by former Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan to withdraw his case.

Satyavardhan was forced to submit a withdrawal petition in the SC and ST special court after the 2023 Gannavaram TDP office attack.

Vamsi and ten others were accused in the case, with the former MLA arrested and sent to a 14-day judicial remand. Following the police’s request, the court recorded Satyavardhan’s statement in written and video format. Vamsi, in his bail petition, denied involvement, claiming he was not linked to the withdrawal petition and alleging political vendetta.

He also filed for anticipatory bail in the HC on Monday, alleging that the police were trying to arrest him for an attack against a businessman named K Panduranga Rao.