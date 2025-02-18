Strive hard for visible change in governance, CM Chandrababu Naidu exhorts officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasised the need for visible change in governance, urging officials to focus on public satisfaction. Reviewing four major schemes – Deepam, PDS rice, APSRTC bus services, and Wealth from Waste on Monday – Naidu stressed that good services are the key to earning public trust.

“Only when services are good will there be positive feedback,” Naidu said, highlighting the importance of the ‘People First’ approach. He urged officials at all levels to be proactive and ensure that people see a real difference in governance compared to the previous regime.

Naidu also pushed for the adoption of technology to improve service delivery. “We are collecting public feedback through IVRS and QR codes,” he noted, explaining that these insights help enhance performance. He further highlighted that weekly public ratings help track progress.

Focusing on the Deepam 2.0 scheme, Naidu addressed complaints about the collection of money during cylinder deliveries and instructed officials to act against the responsible agencies. He also emphasised that subsidy amounts should be credited within 48 hours.

For APSRTC, Naidu proposed QR codes on buses for passengers to provide feedback on services, journey experiences, and amenities. He expressed concern about food prices at bus stations and the importance of addressing these issues. On compost yards, Naidu urged effective operation, noting that waste-to-wealth plants established during 2014-19 were now defunct. He also instructed officials to prioritise resolving complaints related to PDS rice distribution.