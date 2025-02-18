Tension in Andhra's Tuni over vice-chairman poll

KAKINADA: Tension prevailed at Tuni Municipal Chairperson Yeluri Sudha Rani’s residence on Monday after YSRCP councillors decided to skip the vice-chairman election.

A heated argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation when TDP councillors arrived at the chairperson’s residence to confront the YSRCP councillors, who had gathered there after skipping the council meeting where the election was scheduled to take place.

It may be recalled that the Tuni council meeting had been postponed twice, on February 3 and 4, due to arguments between the TDP and YSRCP members. A decision was later made to hold the meeting and elect a new vice-chairman. However, when YSRCP leaders sensed an alleged plot by the TDP to lure five of their councillors, they chose to skip the election and instead gathered at the Municipal Chairperson’s residence.

Following party directions and the planning by former YSRCP MLA Dadisetti Raja, all YSRCP councillors attended the party meeting at the municipal chairperson’s residence. TDP leaders were informed of the meeting, leading them to confront the YSRCP councillors. Sources indicated that five YSRCP councillors were considering joining the TDP, prompting Raja to instruct that the councillors skip the council meeting.

On February 15, nine councillors joined the TDP in the presence of former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.

TDP now requires three more additional councillors to secure the vice-chairman post. While all TDP members attended the council meeting, the YSRCP councillors were absent.