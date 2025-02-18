Tension in Andhra's Tuni over vice-chairman poll

KAKINADA: Tension prevailed at Tuni Municipal Chairperson Yeluri Sudha Rani’s residence on Monday after YSRCP councillors decided to skip the vice-chairman election.
A heated argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation when TDP councillors arrived at the chairperson’s residence to confront the YSRCP councillors, who had gathered there after skipping the council meeting where the election was scheduled to take place.
It may be recalled that the Tuni council meeting had been postponed twice, on February 3 and 4, due to arguments between the TDP and YSRCP members. A decision was later made to hold the meeting and elect a new vice-chairman. However, when YSRCP leaders sensed an alleged plot by the TDP to lure five of their councillors, they chose to skip the election and instead gathered at the Municipal Chairperson’s residence.
Following party directions and the planning by former YSRCP MLA Dadisetti Raja, all YSRCP councillors attended the party meeting at the municipal chairperson’s residence. TDP leaders were informed of the meeting, leading them to confront the YSRCP councillors. Sources indicated that five YSRCP councillors were considering joining the TDP, prompting Raja to instruct that the councillors skip the council meeting.
On February 15, nine councillors joined the TDP in the presence of former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu.
TDP now requires three more additional councillors to secure the vice-chairman post. While all TDP members attended the council meeting, the YSRCP councillors were absent.
As a result, the council meeting was postponed to Tuesday. Based on this information, the Tuni and Prathipadu police forces were deployed to the Tuni municipal office, enforcing Sections 30 and 144. Joint Collector Rahul Meena, who was appointed as an election observer, declared that the vice-chairman election was postponed. The council meeting will proceed as usual on Tuesday, the JC announced.
In response to the violence, the YSRCP has announced a ‘Chalo Tuni’ programme on Tuesday.
YSRCP leaders file plaint on poll violence with SEC
A delegation of YSRCP leaders, including MLA Tatiparthi Chandrasekhar, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, Malladi Vishnu, and NTR District YSRCP president Devineni Avinash, met State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nilam Sawhney to file a complaint regarding electoral violence in Tuni.
MLA Chandrasekhar alleged that democracy in the State is being undermined by intimidation tactics, questioning how TDP could win in areas where they have no representation. Highlighting the poll violence in Palakonda, Piduguralla, and Tuni, Vishnu asserted that inaction by authorities would set a dangerous precedent.