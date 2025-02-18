Three Class X students thrash girl for complaint against seniors, expelled in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three Class X students from St. Ann’s School in Paderu were expelled from the hostel, and the hostel warden was suspended following an inquiry into a ragging incident. The action came after a video surfaced on Sunday showing the students physically assaulting a Class VII girl, prompting swift intervention from district authorities.

Alluri Sitarama Raju District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar directed the District Education Officer (DEO) P Brahmaji Rao to conduct an investigation. Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) S Vishwaprasad submitted a report confirming the incident, which took place on January 5.

The report indicated that the attack stemmed from the belief that the younger student had lodged a complaint against the seniors. The viral video, widely shared on WhatsApp, depicted the Class X students harassing the girl.

A committee was formed to inspect the school and verify whether the hostel operated with the necessary permissions. The education department was also tasked with creating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for hostel management.