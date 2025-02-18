Three women die, eight hurt after APRTC bus collides with auto

GUNTUR: Three women farm labourers died and eight others were injured after an APSRTC bus collided with an autorickshaw at Neerukonda village in Guntur district on Monday.

The victims were on their way to Neerukonda for chilli harvesting. The deceased were identified as Arunakumari, Nancharamma, and Seetharavamma, all from Suddapalli village in Chebrolu mandal. The injured were rushed to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for treatment.

Guntur SP S. Satish stated that the accident occurred when the autorickshaw, despite thick fog and low visibility, attempted to overtake a vehicle. The autorickshaw was heading toward Ponnur from Chebrolu, while the bus was en route to Tenali. Chebrolu police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his condolences and assured financial support to the families of the deceased. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured and called for measures to improve road safety and visibility. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, along with ministers Nara Lokesh, Kandula Durgesh, Nadendla Manohar, and M. Ramaprasad Reddy, also extended their sympathies.

Local TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra visited the injured at GGH and consoled the bereaved families. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting the affected families. Expressing concern over the increasing danger on Budampadu-Bapatla road, Dhulipalla highlighted the need to upgrade the stretch to a four-lane highway. “Every day, 22,000 heavy vehicles travel this road, making it risky. We have submitted proposals to connect Budampadu road to NH-214 near Bapatla, pending with the Central government. With the Union Minister’s cooperation, we will expedite the works,” he said.