Andhra is only state to conduct cancer screening for women: Health Minister Satya Kumar

ONGOLE: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the State government is focused on cancer awareness, early detection, and treatment through screening camps across Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised that cancer screening is crucial to saving lives and urged women to undergo tests without hesitation.

Addressing a cancer screening awareness programme in Yedugundlapadu village, Maddipadu mandal, Prakasam district, on Tuesday, Yadav said Andhra Pradesh is the only State conducting cancer screening for all women aged 18 and above. The government has set a target of 4.7 crore screenings, but only 95 lakh have been completed so far.

The screening programme includes tests for oral, breast, and cervical cancers. So far, 37,000 suspected oral cancer cases, 26,000 cervical cancer cases, and 25,000 breast cancer cases have been identified. In Yedugundlapadu alone, 329 women were screened, and 11 suspected cases were found—10 for oral cancer and one for breast cancer.

Yadav stressed that early detection is key to improving survival rates, as 63% of cancer cases are curable if identified in time. He shared his personal experience of losing his mother and sister due to delayed diagnosis and urged women to prioritise screening.

Actress Gautami, founder of Life Again Foundation, recalled her own battle with cancer, saying she was diagnosed four years after losing her mother. Other officials were present.