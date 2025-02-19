Andhra to expand aquaculture to 1 million acres by 2030, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that the effective use of technology can yield remarkable results in the aqua sector.
Speaking at the three-day Aqua Tech 2.0 Conclave organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he stated that this industry should act as a growth engine for the State’s economic prosperity.
“By leveraging technology and adopting innovative methods, achieving a steady 30 per cent growth rate is possible. Currently, aquaculture is practised on 4,00,000 acres, and the State government aims to expand it to 1 million acres by 2029-30,” Naidu said. He also highlighted that natural farming practices in aquaculture would enhance global demand for Andhra Pradesh’s aqua products.
The Chief Minister underscored the success of natural farming in agriculture and advocated its implementation in aquaculture as well. He stressed the need for improvements in aqua feed and urged producers to focus on value addition to maximize farmers’ income.
However, Naidu insisted that this growth must be achieved in an environmentally sustainable manner and urged farmers and aqua businesses to adopt pollution-free practices, as solutions exist to mitigate pollution-related issues in the sector.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed that all aqua farming activities must be registered, warning that unregulated practices would be subject to strict enforcement. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting the aqua industry while ensuring adherence to regulations, particularly regarding pollution control.
“I have a special focus on the aqua sector. Our state is highly conducive to aquaculture. Between 2014 and 2019, this industry was a major revenue generator for the State, contributing 8.8% to the Gross Value Added (GVA). While countries like Vietnam have lower production levels than us, they lead in valuation. To achieve similar success, we must focus on value addition through processing,” he asserted.
Jagan did PhD on telling lies, says HRD Minister
TDP leaders on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his derogatory remarks against the NDA government and police.
Observing that Jagan did PhD on telling lies confidently, TDP general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh felt that it would be better if the former CM comes out of the illusion that people will believe whatever he says. Lokesh ridiculed Jagan for giving lectures on democracy and morals now.
Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra said that it was a shame on the part of Jagan to console former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who threatened a Dalit youth, and forced him to give a false statement.