Andhra to expand aquaculture to 1 million acres by 2030, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu emphasised that the effective use of technology can yield remarkable results in the aqua sector.

Speaking at the three-day Aqua Tech 2.0 Conclave organised by the Global Forum for Sustainable Transformation in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he stated that this industry should act as a growth engine for the State’s economic prosperity.

“By leveraging technology and adopting innovative methods, achieving a steady 30 per cent growth rate is possible. Currently, aquaculture is practised on 4,00,000 acres, and the State government aims to expand it to 1 million acres by 2029-30,” Naidu said. He also highlighted that natural farming practices in aquaculture would enhance global demand for Andhra Pradesh’s aqua products.

The Chief Minister underscored the success of natural farming in agriculture and advocated its implementation in aquaculture as well. He stressed the need for improvements in aqua feed and urged producers to focus on value addition to maximize farmers’ income.

However, Naidu insisted that this growth must be achieved in an environmentally sustainable manner and urged farmers and aqua businesses to adopt pollution-free practices, as solutions exist to mitigate pollution-related issues in the sector.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed that all aqua farming activities must be registered, warning that unregulated practices would be subject to strict enforcement. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting the aqua industry while ensuring adherence to regulations, particularly regarding pollution control.