Andhra to set up two waste-to-energy plants by 2026

VIJAYAWADA: Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra initiatives to make Andhra Pradesh clean and green.

Swachh Andhra follows a monthly theme-based approach, involving 2.17 lakh government employees from 90 departments. Pattabhiram stressed that waste management requires coordinated efforts across all government sectors, with nodal officers overseeing implementation at State and district levels.

The government plans to eliminate dumping yards by October 2026 by setting up waste processing units in all mandal and urban centres. A pilot unit in Kandukur is already operational and will be converted into a green public park.

Plans include two waste-to-energy plants — one in Nellore (Rs 330 crore, 10 MW, 620 TPD) and another in Rajahmundry (Rs 340 crore, 12 MW, 640 TPD).

Additionally, 40,000 household toilets will be built with a Rs 48 crore budget.

Pattabhiram reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making AP a model State for cleanliness and sustainability, backed by Central and Stae funding.