APERC stresses energy efficiency, conservation

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has called for urgent action to accelerate energy efficiency and conservation, aiming to provide affordable power to consumers and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Commission emphasised the need for active participation from all categories of electricity consumers to achieve this goal.

Highlighting the importance of spreading the conservation message, APERC Chairman Thakur Ram Singh suggested adopting a special mechanism to involve women’s groups in reaching a minimum of 20% energy savings.

On the eve of the BEE and Indo-German National Summit on Energy Efficiency, Singh, along with Commission Member PVR Reddy, extended their best wishes for the event’s success. A report on energy efficiency was released by A Chandra Sekhara Reddy, Media Adviser for Southern States/UTs (BEE), and BAV Kumar Reddy, CEO of APSECM.

To boost energy and water conservation efforts, he urged Discoms, APSECM, and the State Designated Agency (SDA) to organise special programmes involving SHGs.