Bird flu outbreak lowers chicken prices, boosts mutton, seafood demand

VIJAYAWADA: The ongoing bird flu outbreak has caused a significant drop in poultry prices across the State, while driving up the demand and cost of mutton and seafood. With consumers moving away from chicken, prices have fallen notably in several districts.

In Guntur, skinless chicken is now priced at Rs 160, down from Rs 180-Rs 210, and chicken with skin has dropped from Rs 160 to Rs 140. The cost of a tray of 30 eggs has decreased to Rs 160 from Rs 170-190. In Kakinada, skinless chicken has reduced from Rs 260 to Rs 240 per kg, and chicken with skin now costs Rs 220, down from Rs 240. The price of eggs has also declined from Rs 6.70 to Rs 5.30 per piece.

Tirupati saw live chicken prices fall from Rs 155 to Rs 133 per kg, and dressed chicken dropped from Rs 190 to Rs 163 per kg. The cost of 100 eggs also dropped from Rs 560 to Rs 500.

In YSR district, chicken prices increased slightly in some areas but still showed a decrease in egg prices. Mutton prices surged in various locations. In Guntur, mutton has risen from Rs 750-Rs 900 to Rs 1,000 per kg, and similar hikes were noted in Tirupati and Anantapur.

The seafood market has seen a price increase, with prawns now costing Rs 600 per kg, up from Rs 400. Fish prices have also surged, with Pandugappa fish rising from Rs 500 to Rs 800 per kg.

The rise in seafood demand has led to an estimated 10% increase in fish production. However, there are concerns regarding the use of chicken waste as fish feed, which authorities are monitoring closely.