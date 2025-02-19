Family slits throat of man for vices in Andhra

ONGOLE: A mother and her two sons slit the throat of their family member, cut his body into pieces, and dumped it in a stream to conceal the crime in Cumbham town. Prakasam police arrested all four accused, including a local man who helped dispose of the body, on Tuesday.

Markapur DSP U Nagaraju, along with Cumbham Circle Inspector Mallikarjuna and Sub-Inspector Narasimha Rao, revealed case details to the media.

According to police, K Shyam Kumar (35), an unmarried lorry driver addicted to alcohol, frequently harassed his mother, Lakshmi Devi, and brothers, K Subrahmanyam and K Kasi Rao, for money. He also behaved aggressively towards women, including his own family members, in an inebriated state.

Frustrated by his actions and concerned about their family’s reputation, his mother and brothers decided to eliminate him. On February 13, they slit his throat with a sharp knife. With the help of a local resident, Mohan, they dismembered the body, stuffed the remains into three bags, and dumped them in Nakkalagandi stream before fleeing.

Police arrested all the four and remanded them in Giddalur court. DSP Nagaraju commended the investigation team for solving the case swiftly. The District SP AR Damodar also appreciated the officers for their quick work in cracking the case.