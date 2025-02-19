GBS deaths: Report on doctors’ negligence sought

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education Y Satya Kumar Yadav has sought a report from the Director of Medical Education (DME) on two suspected GBS deaths at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam and the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada. The Health Minister on Tuesday directed the DME to look into complaints of doctors’ negligence in treating the patients.

Renuka Mohanti (63) of S Kota mandal in Vizianagaram district was admitted to the KGH with GBS symptoms on Sunday, and she died on Monday. She was reportedly administered immunoglobulin.

However, her relatives alleged that she died due to negligence on the part of doctors. Denying the charge, the KGH Superintendent clarified that Renuka died of a heart attack.

In another incident, Sunitha (35) of G Konduru mandal in NTR district died on Monday soon after being admitted to the GGH in Vijayawada. Her family members alleged that she died due to negligence of doctors.

However, the GGH Superintendent clarified that she was suffering from diabetes for the past 15 years, and hypo thyroid for the past five years, and there was no negligence on the part of doctors in treating the patient.

From January this year, 45 GBS cases have been reported in the State. On Tuesday, two patients with GBS symptoms were admitted to hospitals. At present, 19 patients are being treated for GBS at various hospitals in the State, revealed the health officials.