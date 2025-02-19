GBS is not pandemic, government providing free treatment, says Additional DME

Following the outbreak of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in Pune and four deaths and 45 cases reported in the State, public awareness of the disease has grown significantly.

In an exclusive interview with Bandhavi Annam, Additional Director of Medical Education, Dr Nagarjunakonda Venkata Sundarachary, who is also the Principal of Guntur Medical College, and former head of the Neurology Department at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), reassured that GBS is a rare autoimmune disorder, however, not contagious. He elaborated on its symptoms, diagnosis, and recovery to allay fears among people.

Excerpts:

How does GBS affect the nervous system?

Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system, which is the network of nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. The immune system targets the myelin sheath, a protective covering that helps transmit signals along nerves. As the immune response causes inflammation and damage to the nerves, it disrupts the communication between the brain and the body. This leads to symptoms such as muscle weakness, numbness, and in severe cases, paralysis.

What are the early symptoms of GBS?

The early symptoms of GBS often begin with tingling sensations, particularly in the toes and fingers. Muscle weakness follows, typically starting in the legs and potentially moving upward to the upper body and arms. Many individuals also experience an unsteady gait, making it difficult to walk or maintain balance. These symptoms can progress quite rapidly, so it’s essential to seek medical attention promptly when they appear.