Governor urges Indian Red Cross Society to expand services in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Abdul Nazeer has called on the Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) State Branch to expand its service activities across Andhra Pradesh and bring them closer to the people.

He made this appeal during a meeting with newly elected Chairman YD Rama Rao and Treasurer P Ramachandra Raju, who, along with General Secretary AK Parida, paid a courtesy visit to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

Congratulating the new leadership, Governor Nazeer praised the quality of blood services provided by 20 Red Cross Blood Bank Centres in the state. He stressed the need to modernize these centres to further enhance service delivery.

The Governor also agreed to launch the “War on Single-Use Plastic” pilot project, initiated by the Red Cross Guntur branch, in March 2025, aiming to make society free from single-use plastic — a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

He directed the immediate construction of the Red Cross Bhavan building in Vijayawada. Governor Nazeer reaffirmed his full support for the Red Cross’s service programs and wished the new leadership success in their efforts.