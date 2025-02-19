Plan of action to solve land disputes between departments

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is implementing a special action plan to resolve land disputes between departments without leading to legal complications, announced RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary for Revenue and Director General of the Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institution.

On Tuesday, Sisodia chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Disaster Management Authority office, where officials discussed strategies to settle ongoing land conflicts hindering government development projects.

Senior officials from the Revenue, Survey Settlement, Forest, and Maritime Board departments, coordinated by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Jayalakshmi, attended the meeting. Sisodia stressed the importance of field visits by senior officials to assess the ground reality and urged authorities to make swift decisions on border disputes.

A major agenda item was the transfer of 408.67 acres of government land in Rajapuram village, Mulapeta, Santabommali mandal, Srikakulam district, to the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board. The committee approved the proposal to construct the Mulapeta Greenfield Port in Survey Nos. 299, 304, and 305. However, since part of the requested land is categorised as forest land, Sisodia directed the CCLA to coordinate with the Forest and Revenue Departments to arrange an alternative land allocation for the Forest Department.