Plan of action to solve land disputes between departments

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is implementing a special action plan to resolve land disputes between departments without leading to legal complications, announced RP Sisodia, Special Chief Secretary for Revenue and Director General of the Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Development Institution.
On Tuesday, Sisodia chaired a high-level review meeting at the State Disaster Management Authority office, where officials discussed strategies to settle ongoing land conflicts hindering government development projects.
Senior officials from the Revenue, Survey Settlement, Forest, and Maritime Board departments, coordinated by Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Jayalakshmi, attended the meeting. Sisodia stressed the importance of field visits by senior officials to assess the ground reality and urged authorities to make swift decisions on border disputes.
A major agenda item was the transfer of 408.67 acres of government land in Rajapuram village, Mulapeta, Santabommali mandal, Srikakulam district, to the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board. The committee approved the proposal to construct the Mulapeta Greenfield Port in Survey Nos. 299, 304, and 305. However, since part of the requested land is categorised as forest land, Sisodia directed the CCLA to coordinate with the Forest and Revenue Departments to arrange an alternative land allocation for the Forest Department.
The meeting also addressed a 502.12-acre land dispute in Survey No. 303/1 in Amancherla, Nellore rural mandal, between the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the Forest Department. Given the legal nature of the conflict, the meeting concluded that further clarity and legal consultation were necessary before reaching a decision.
Another long-standing border dispute involving 365.66 acres in Brahmanapalli and Shakunala villages, Orvakal mandal, Kurnool district, was reviewed. The boundary between a mining reserve forest and a proposed Green Energy Project site remains unclear.
To resolve this, Sisodia ordered a joint re-survey by the Revenue and Forest Departments. He instructed district collectors to thoroughly study land records, conduct a field survey, and submit a detailed report to the CCLA. The meeting was attended by Ajay Kumar Naik, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife); Govind Rao, Additional Director, Survey Settlement; Ranjith Basha, Kurnool District Collector; Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Srikakulam District Collector; and K. Karthik, Joint Collector, Nellore District, along with other senior officials.
The discussions aimed to establish clear land boundaries, resolve ownership disputes, and facilitate the smooth implementation of key development projects across the State.